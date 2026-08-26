A mother and her seven-year-old daughter were killed and another person was injured on Wednesday after a Gujarat State Transport (ST) bus lost control while exiting the Bhavnagar bus stand and hit them, police said.
The bus, on the Sihor-Tana-Varal route, mounted a footpath and crashed into the wall of Bharucha Club.
Police identified the deceased as Lalitaben Gulabsinh Parmar, 28, and her daughter, residents of Sanosara in Bhavnagar district. They were sitting on the raised platform waiting for a vehicle when the bus hit them. They sustained critical head injuries and died before medical teams arrived.
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Home/India News/Mother, 7-yr-old Daughter Killed As Gujarat ST Bus Hits Them In Bhavnagar: Police