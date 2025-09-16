Mother Dairy cuts milk, paneer, butter, ghee prices to pass on GST rate cut benefits

Mother Dairy has cut milk prices, as well as revised rates across its dairy and processed foods offerings, to pass on the benefits of a GST rate cut to buyers. A Mother Dairy outlet in New Delhi.(Mint)

Effective 22 September 2025, one-litre ultra high-temperature milk will cost ₹75 as against ₹77 earlier, the wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board said on Tuesday (16 September), adding that its entire portfolio of offerings now attracts GST of 5% or zero.

The revised prices are as under:

Milkshakes: ₹ 28 vs ₹ 30 earlier

28 vs 30 earlier Paneer (200 gm): ₹ 92 vs ₹ 95 earlier

92 vs 95 earlier Butter (100 gm): ₹ 58 vs ₹ 62 earlier

58 vs 62 earlier Cow Ghee (1 litre): ₹ 720 vs ₹ 750 earlier

It's worth noting here that pouch milk stays exempt from GST. Additionally, ice-creams are cheaper by up to ₹5/100 ml and ₹30/litre.

For Safal products—frozen snacks, jams, pickles, coconut water and tomato puree—GST has been reduced to 5% from 12% earlier.

Frozen french fries (400 gm): ₹ 95 vs ₹ 100 earlier

95 vs 100 earlier Frozen aloo tikki (400 gm): ₹ 85 vs ₹ 90 earlier

85 vs 90 earlier Frozen nuggets (300 gm): ₹ 110 vs ₹ 105 earlier

110 vs 105 earlier Coconut water (200 ml): ₹ 50 vs ₹ 55 earlier

50 vs 55 earlier Mixed fruit jam (500 gm): ₹ 165 vs ₹ 180 earlier

According to Mother Dairy, the GST rate cut will have a positive impact on the entire value chain—from farm to table.

“GST reforms are a progressive step that will significantly boost consumption and accelerate the adoption of safe, high-quality packaged offerings,” Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy, said in a statement on Tuesday. “As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the benefit, effective 22 September…”