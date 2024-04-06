Mother of accused files FIR against shop owner: Cops
Following the arrest of five people in connection with the case where a shopkeeper was assaulted for allegedly playing loud ‘bhajans’ during ‘Azaan’ time in Bengaluru’s Nagarathpete, an FIR has been filed by the accused’s mother, who was arrested on the court’s direction, against the shopkeeper, the police said on Friday.
The latest FIR is the fallout of a scuffle that took place on March 17. Six individuals, identified as Sulaiman, Shahnawaz, Rohit, Danish, and Tarun alias Dadiya (all aged 20 to 26), including a minor, were in connection with the assault on mobile shop owner Mukesh.
Mukesh had claimed that a group of four to five men approached his shop and questioned him over playing the devotional songs at a high volume after which an argument ensued, leading to them assaulting him. However, a counter-complaint was subsequently filed by Mehajabin, Sulaiman’s mother, of one of the arrested individuals on March 27, against Mukesh.
It stated that Mukesh had installed a loud sound system that allegedly disturbed people observing Ramadan prayers in the area. When confronted by Sulaiman and his friends, Mukesh allegedly assaulted them.
Halasuru gate police inspector Hanumatha Bhajantri said, “We received a complaint after three days of the incident and issued an NCR as it is a non-cognizable offence. After taking court’s approval, we registered an FIR under IPC Section 323 (hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).”
