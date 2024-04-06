 Mother of accused files FIR against shop owner: Cops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mother of accused files FIR against shop owner: Cops

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 06, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The shop owner had claimed that a group of four to five men had questioned him over playing the devotional songs at a high volume after which an argument ensued, leading to them assaulting him.

Following the arrest of five people in connection with the case where a shopkeeper was assaulted for allegedly playing loud ‘bhajans’ during ‘Azaan’ time in Bengaluru’s Nagarathpete, an FIR has been filed by the accused’s mother, who was arrested on the court’s direction, against the shopkeeper, the police said on Friday.

Six individuals, identified as Sulaiman, Shahnawaz, Rohit, Danish, and Tarun alias Dadiya (all aged 20 to 26), including a minor, were in connection with the assault on mobile shop owner Mukesh. (File photo)
Six individuals, identified as Sulaiman, Shahnawaz, Rohit, Danish, and Tarun alias Dadiya (all aged 20 to 26), including a minor, were in connection with the assault on mobile shop owner Mukesh. (File photo)

The latest FIR is the fallout of a scuffle that took place on March 17. Six individuals, identified as Sulaiman, Shahnawaz, Rohit, Danish, and Tarun alias Dadiya (all aged 20 to 26), including a minor, were in connection with the assault on mobile shop owner Mukesh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Mukesh had claimed that a group of four to five men approached his shop and questioned him over playing the devotional songs at a high volume after which an argument ensued, leading to them assaulting him. However, a counter-complaint was subsequently filed by Mehajabin, Sulaiman’s mother, of one of the arrested individuals on March 27, against Mukesh.

It stated that Mukesh had installed a loud sound system that allegedly disturbed people observing Ramadan prayers in the area. When confronted by Sulaiman and his friends, Mukesh allegedly assaulted them.

Halasuru gate police inspector Hanumatha Bhajantri said, “We received a complaint after three days of the incident and issued an NCR as it is a non-cognizable offence. After taking court’s approval, we registered an FIR under IPC Section 323 (hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Mother of accused files FIR against shop owner: Cops
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On