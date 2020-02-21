Mother of two killed for dowry in Bengal village 13 years after marriage: Police

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:55 IST

A 33-year-old homemaker and mother of two children was allegedly poisoned to death in a Bengal village on Thursday night , police said. Thirty-three-year-old Jyotsna Mondal had been tortured for dowry several times during her 13 year married life, alleged her father.

The incident took place at Nandalalpur village in the Baishnabnagar area of Malda district. Police registered a case of murder for dowry on Friday. The accused, the in-laws of the deceased, are on the run. The husband, Bikram Mondal, works as a wage labourer in other states.

Sarath Mondal, the father of the deceased, said, “My son-in-law used to regularly torture my daughter for money. We met his demands several times. But whenever we failed, she used to face more torture. Senior people in the village held meetings many times to put an end to this but they failed.”

“Bikram recently went to another state for work. We do not know where he is. He called up my daughter and demanded Rs 7,000. His parents, Anil and Shankari Mondal used to thrash my daughter as we failed to pay the amount. On Thursday they beat her up and poured poison in her mouth,” said Sarath Mondal.

“My daughter’s neighbours came to know that she had been taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious state. They informed us. Jyotsna died at the hospital. Her in-laws were not there,” said the victim’s father.

On Friday, Mondal lodged a written complaint of murder for dowry at Baishnabnagar police station against Bikram’s parents. Police officers said the accused couple locked the house and fled. Police sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said, “We have registered a case of murder for dowry but the accused are on the run.”