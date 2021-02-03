Offering no further explanation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked on Twitter why so many dictators have their names beginning with 'M'. As examples, he said the names of Marcos, Mussolini, Miloševic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero.

Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ?



Marcos

Mussolini

Milošević

Mubarak

Mobutu

Musharraf

Micombero — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2021





The tweet generated a lot of comments, retweets and likes.

Even Congress doesn't take his statements seriously. He should search within himself before making such remarks. Come to think of it, even Motilal Nehru's name begins with M: Union Minister NS Tomar on Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?' pic.twitter.com/ZYdUiC0XFH — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021





Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar came up with a sharp reply to Gandhi's dictator jibe and said Motilal Nehru's name also begins with an M. "Even Congress doesn't take his statements seriously. He should search within himself before making such remarks," Tomar said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference where he upped his ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said there is no leadership in the country. "My constant request to the prime minister is 'do your job'. Your job is not to sell this country to one per cent of the population. Your job is to protect the farmers who are standing outside (Delhi). Go hold their hand, give them a hug and tell them 'what is it that I can do for you'," Rahul said.

He also criticised government's defence allocation and said, "China enters into India and takes away thousands of kilometres of our land. What message do you give them in our budget-- that we won't increase our defence expenditure. You raised it by ₹3000-4000 crore. What message did you give? 'You can enter India and do whatever you want, we won't support our defence forces."

