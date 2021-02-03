'Motilal Nehru's name too begins with M': BJP's reply to Rahul's 'dictator' jibe
Offering no further explanation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked on Twitter why so many dictators have their names beginning with 'M'. As examples, he said the names of Marcos, Mussolini, Miloševic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero.
The tweet generated a lot of comments, retweets and likes.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar came up with a sharp reply to Gandhi's dictator jibe and said Motilal Nehru's name also begins with an M. "Even Congress doesn't take his statements seriously. He should search within himself before making such remarks," Tomar said.
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference where he upped his ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said there is no leadership in the country. "My constant request to the prime minister is 'do your job'. Your job is not to sell this country to one per cent of the population. Your job is to protect the farmers who are standing outside (Delhi). Go hold their hand, give them a hug and tell them 'what is it that I can do for you'," Rahul said.
He also criticised government's defence allocation and said, "China enters into India and takes away thousands of kilometres of our land. What message do you give them in our budget-- that we won't increase our defence expenditure. You raised it by ₹3000-4000 crore. What message did you give? 'You can enter India and do whatever you want, we won't support our defence forces."
- In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said there had been an “enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side” in border areas and along the LAC in the western sector since April-May last year.
- The chief district medical officer of Malkangiri said the children may have eaten the fruits because they taste sweet.
- Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.
- Saudi Arabia had been ramping up domestic measures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases. Saudi health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has been urging people to be on their guard, not become complacent, and adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventative measures.
- The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3. IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
