Motorcyclist at TN petrol pump catches fire, incident caught on CCTV camera

The CCTV footage shows that soon as the man starts the motorcycle, it catches fire. The man falls off the bike with his clothes on fire.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2018 10:33 IST
Hindiustan Times, New Delhi
A young man’s motorcycle caught fire when he started it after filling up his petrol tank in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.(ANI/Video screenshot)

It was a lucky escape for a young man whose motorcycle caught fire as he started it after filling up his petrol tank in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

Caught on the fuel station’s CCTV camera, the footage shows the man seated on his bike paying an attendant the money after refilling the bike’s fuel tank. But as soon as he starts the motorcycle, it catches fire. The man falls off the bike with his clothes on fire as the fuel station staff members rush to his aide.

The motorcyclist suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital with.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 10:31 IST

