Motorcyclist at TN petrol pump catches fire, incident caught on CCTV camera

It was a lucky escape for a young man whose motorcycle caught fire as he started it after filling up his petrol tank in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

Caught on the fuel station’s CCTV camera, the footage shows the man seated on his bike paying an attendant the money after refilling the bike’s fuel tank. But as soon as he starts the motorcycle, it catches fire. The man falls off the bike with his clothes on fire as the fuel station staff members rush to his aide.

The motorcyclist suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital with.

#WATCH: Bike and its rider catch fire when biker starts it after refuelling at a petrol pump in Tirunelveli. The man sustained burn injuries. #TamilNadu (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ME9pqd3MSB — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 10:31 IST