Move over Ghibli — It's action figure time with ChatGPT | Step-by-step guide

After the viral success of Studio Ghibli-style images generated by ChatGPT, a new trend has taken over the internet — transforming personal photos into custom action figures. With just one prompt, ChatGPT can now turn an uploaded image into a miniature action figure, complete with packaging, accessories, and a store-ready look. These digital collectibles look so realistic, they could easily be mistaken for toys on a retail shelf — adding a playful thrill to the creative process. With just one prompt, ChatGPT can now turn an uploaded image into a miniature action figure.(ChatGPT)

Want to jump on the trend? Here’s how you can make your own personalized action figure:

Step-by-step guide to create your own action figure with ChatGPT

Open the ChatGPT app or website.

Upload a photo of yourself or someone you’d like to turn into a figure. While cropped images work, full-body shots are recommended for the most accurate result since the figure is rendered in full.

Use this prompt: “Create a high-quality action figure with accessories and packaging design based on my image. The figure should be upright inside a blister pack with a header of [your name] in large black letters and under it [your profession] in smaller block letters. It should look like a premium collectible toy. Ensure the action figure retains my facial features from the uploaded photo. On the right side, include three accessories: a laptop with a blue screen, a black pen and diary in one compartment, and a mobile phone with a simple screen in the third compartment. Use a clean and professional aesthetic.”

Customize the look further by changing colors, adding text, or selecting a unique background. You can even request more accessories — like a camera, book, or signature item — based on your profession or personality.

For a more tailored result, describe your outfit, jewelry, or signature style to help ChatGPT add extra personal touches.

What makes this possible?

While ChatGPT has long supported image generation using text prompts, OpenAI recently integrated native image creation directly into GPT-4, eliminating the need for external tools like DALL·E. This upgrade makes the process faster and more seamless.

However, keep in mind that complex prompts or high server traffic may cause some delays in image generation. Users with ChatGPT Plus or Pro plans typically enjoy faster processing speeds compared to those on the free tier.

Let your imagination run wild — your own action figure is just a prompt away!