News / India News / MP 2023 LIVE: Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi (ST), Singrauli, Devsar (SC), Dhauhani(ST), Beohari(ST)
Live

MP 2023 LIVE: Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi (ST), Singrauli, Devsar (SC), Dhauhani(ST), Beohari(ST)

Dec 03, 2023 04:55 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for the Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi (ST), Singrauli, Devsar (SC), Dhauhani(ST) and Beohari(ST)

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The political parties in the state include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The polling was held on November 17, and the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.

MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the ruling party, BJP, contested from the Budhni assembly constituency in 2023 Elections. In the 2018 Elections, he was fielded from the same seat and defeated INC’s Arun Subhashchandra by a margin of 29.00% votes.

2018 was a tight contest between INC and BJP in which Congress became the single-largest party, having won 114 seats. INC formed a government with the support of MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and independent MLAs, with Kamal Nath as chief minister. However, in 2020, the government was toppled after 22 sitting MLAs of INC quit. Following the incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power. Sidhi Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi (ST), Singrauli, Devsar (SC), Dhauhani(ST) and Beohari(ST)

Leading candidates in constituencies of Sidhi area for Legislative Assembly election 2023

Counting underway for Sidhi area constituencies

2018 results of Sidhi Constituency

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
ChurhatSharadendu TiwariBJP
SidhiKedarnath ShuklaBJP
SihawalKamleshwar PatelINC
Chitrangi (ST)Amar SinghBJP
SingrauliRamlallu VaishyaBJP
Devsar (SC)Subhash Ram CharitraBJP
Dhauhani (ST)Kunwar Singh TekamBJP
Beohari (ST)Sharad KolBJP

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2023 11:09 PM IST

    Counting for Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections to begin at 8am

Topics
madhya pradesh election
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
