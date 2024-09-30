MP: 5-year-old girl informs mother about ‘bad touch’, police detain minor boy for sexual assault

The Madhya Pradesh police detained a teenage boy on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old kindergarten girl student on the premises of a school in Ratlam city. The incident happened allegedly in the watchman's room on the third floor of school premises on September 27. (Representational)(HT file)

The act was exposed after the girl informed her mother about “bad touch” by the teenager.

The victim is a UKG (upper kindergarten) student, and the accused teenager is a son of a watchman employed at the private school, news agency PTI reported.

The incident happened allegedly in the watchman's room on the third floor of school premises on September 27. The school has CCTV cameras for security purposes, but the coverage is limited to the ground floor of the building.

"The accused is a student of class 10 with another branch of the same school. An investigation was conducted after the girl's mother lodged a complaint that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the school where her daughter is a UKG student. The accused boy has been taken into custody," said Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha.

Also read | Badlapur effect: Cops intensify awareness drives in schools

The teenager has been booked under Section 65-II (committing rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and Section 75 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reacting to the incident, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari hit out at the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh for its alleged failure to protect the daughters of the state.

"The news of a tragic incident with a 5-year-old girl in Ratlam has deeply disturbed me. Such incidents happen with our daughters every day in MP. I am deeply pained. Daughters will not get justice by just asking for help from the government on social media. Now the Congress party will fight this battle on the streets," he said in a post on social platform X.