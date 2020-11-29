MP CM Shivraj holds meeting over law and order situation

india

Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday held a meeting with officials over the law and order situation in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said that the state government will make Bhopal an amazing capital in terms of development and better law and order and facilities to its people.

“Held a meeting with senior officers of Bhopal today and discussed important topics related to the development of Bhopal. We have to develop Bhopal as a model. Good governance is our motto. We will make Bhopal an amazing capital in terms of development, law and order and facilities,” he tweeted.

आज निवास पर भोपाल के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की और भोपाल के विकास से जुड़े विषयों पर महत्वपूर्ण चर्चा की।



भोपाल को हमें मॉडल के रूप में विकसित करना है। सुशासन हमारा मूलमंत्र है। विकास की दृष्टि, कानून व्यवस्था और सुविधाओं की दृष्टि से हम भोपाल को एक अद्भुत राजधानी बनाएंगे। https://t.co/BOfx0xAzyn pic.twitter.com/ozBvXnG5Oq — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 29, 2020

On November 26, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had inaugurated Energy Swaraj Yatra in Bhopal.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan had said, “Solar energy is pure, sure and secure. Solar power will help save the earth and its inhabitants. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, MP is also constantly working in this field.”“Every creature’s existence depends on the survival of the earth. So we all have to contribute to what awareness Prof. Chetan is spreading. Dr Chetan will be the Brand Ambassador of MP’s energy initiative. I wish you success for this great cause #EnergySwarajYatra,” the Chief Minister had tweeted in Hindi.