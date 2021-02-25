MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to avoid travelling to Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday urged residents of the state to avoid travelling to Maharashtra due to a surge in Covid- 19 cases in the past one week.

Addressing the residents of MP on Thursday evening, the CM said, “The condition has gone from bad to worse in Maharashtra. We have made arrangements of RT-PCR tests and thermal screening for people travelling to MP from Maharashtra. People should avoid travelling to Maharashtra. The MP government will provide work to labourers, living in districts bordering MP, under MNREGA, so that they don’t need to travel to Maharashtra in search of a job.”

“The people living in Dindori, Balaghat, Seoni, Khandwa, Khargone and Burhanpur districts bordering Maharashtra should pay extra attention. No fairs will be organized in MP on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The district crises management committees held meetings and issued guidelines. I request people to follow the guidelines strictly and use masks for their safety from the infection,” said the CM.

“I am not in favour of imposing lockdown and night curfew, but the condition is deteriorating. In the past 24 hours, 368 positive cases of Covid 19 were reported in MP. If it continues, we will have to impose lockdown. We can contain the spread with the support of the people only,” he added.

In MP, the positivity rate increased to 2.3% on Thursday and there are 2,435 active cases in the state.