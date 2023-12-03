MP election results 2023 Live: Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud
Latest vote counting updates for Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud (ST) assembly constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Betul Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud (ST) assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Betul assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Multai
|Result Awaited
|-
|Amla (SC)
|Result Awaited
|-
|Betul
|NILAY DAGA
|INC
|Ghoradongri (ST)
|Result Awaited
|-
|Bhainsdehi (ST)
|Result Awaited
|-
|Timarni (ST)
|Result Awaited
|-
|Harda
|Result Awaited
|-
|Harsud (ST)
|Result Awaited
|-
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Multai
|Sukhdev Panse
|INC
|Amla (SC)
|Yogesh Pandagre
|BJP
|Betul
|Nilay Daga
|INC
|Ghoradongri (ST)
|Brahma Bhalavi
|INC
|Bhainsdehi (ST)
|Dharmu Singh Sirsam
|INC
|Timarni (ST)
|Sanjay Shah Makdai
|BJP
|Harda
|Kamal Patel
|BJP
|Harsud (ST)
|Kunwar Vijay Shah
|BJP
- Dec 03, 2023 08:02 AM IST
Counting has begun
Counting to begin soon
Counting to begin soon
