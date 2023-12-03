close_game
News / India News / MP election results 2023 Live: Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud
Live

MP election results 2023 Live: Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud

Dec 03, 2023 07:10 AM IST
Latest vote counting updates for Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud (ST) assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Betul Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud (ST) assembly constituencies.

Voters in queue to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Counting to begin for Betul assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
MultaiResult Awaited-
Amla (SC)Result Awaited-
BetulNILAY DAGAINC
Ghoradongri (ST)Result Awaited-
Bhainsdehi (ST)Result Awaited-
Timarni (ST)Result Awaited-
HardaResult Awaited-
Harsud (ST)Result Awaited-

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
MultaiSukhdev PanseINC
Amla (SC)Yogesh PandagreBJP
BetulNilay DagaINC
Ghoradongri (ST)Brahma BhalaviINC
Bhainsdehi (ST)Dharmu Singh SirsamINC
Timarni (ST)Sanjay Shah MakdaiBJP
HardaKamal PatelBJP
Harsud (ST)Kunwar Vijay ShahBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    Counting has begun

  • Dec 03, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Counting to begin soon

Topics
assembly elections madhya pradesh election
