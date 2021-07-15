Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MP government to move Supreme Court for 27% OBC reservation in state
india news

MP government to move Supreme Court for 27% OBC reservation in state

On Tuesday, the MP high court ordered a continuation of its interim stay to release the list of candidates selected through various exams with 14% OBC reservation, and keep 13% seats vacant till the final order is issued in the case
By Shruti Tomar & Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Supreme court . photo H.C.Tiwariji

The Madhya Pradesh state government will soon move the Supreme Court against the MP high court stay on 27% reservation for other backward classes (OBC), said a minister on Thursday.

The then Kamal Nath-led Congress government had increased the OBC reservation from 14% to 27% in March 2019. The high court stayed the decision in March itself. On Tuesday, it ordered a continuation of its interim stay to release the list of candidates selected through various exams with 14% OBC reservation, and keep 13% seats vacant till the final order is issued in the case.

The decision to approach the apex court was taken at a meeting of OBC welfare committee on Wednesday, headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Horticulture minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha said, “The CM has clearly said that the state government will move the Supreme Court for 27% reservation for OBCs as MP has 51% OBC population and it is necessary to give reservation to the community members in this proportion.”

Also Read | Punjab Police bust another weapon supply module in MP, two arrested

“The OBC community has been demanding an increase in quota. At the meeting, it was decided to move Supreme Court against the high court stay,” said Bhagat Singh Yadav, president, BJP OBC morcha.

The state government swung into action on OBC quota issue after former chief minister Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders attacked it for failing to pursue the matter effectively in court.

In a series of tweets, Nath said, “Some petitions were filed in the high court against reservation, but due to lack of proper presentation by the BJP-led state government, the increased reservation could not be implemented till now. If the government supports the strong side, then the backward classes of Madhya Pradesh will get the benefit of 27% reservation.”

MP advocate general Purushendra Kaurav said, “I won’t comment on the decision at the meeting.”

The increase in quota for OBC violates Supreme Court reservation cap of 50%. In MP, the total reservation will gone up to 73% with 27% OBC quota. The state has 10% reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) people in upper castes, 20% reservation for scheduled tribes and 16% reservation for scheduled castes.

The MP high court is hearing at least 70 petitions in connection to the reservation in jobs and educational institutes, officials said.

One of the lawyers representing some petitioners, Aditya Singhvi, said, “They can move the Supreme Court but they will lose the case there too. The Supreme Court’s larger bench on May 5, 2021, gave a clear judgment in connection with Maratha reservation that population ratio can’t be a basis of increasing reservation in any state.” “Approaching SC is a political gimmick, nothing else,” he added.

According to the 2011 census, OBCs constitute 50.09% of the total 72.62 million population of Madhya Pradesh. Out of 52 districts, 36 have over 50% OBC population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk has this to say on Jack Dorsey’s reply to Twitter’s Fleet-related post

Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute while Prithvi Shaw sings Yeh Sham Mastani. Watch

Human sings ‘You are my sunshine’ to cat, the kitty reacts by doing this. Watch

Paytm founder tweets he wants to ‘copy’ this idea from Zomato
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP