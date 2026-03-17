MP High Court bench to visit disputed Bhojshala complex before April 2

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday said it will inspect the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar before April 2 in light of the “numerous disputes” pertaining to the ASI-protected structure. The Hindu community considers Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side claims the 11th-century monument is the Kamal Maula Mosque. Police personnel stand guard during preparations for Saraswati Puja at the disputed Bhojshala complex (File photo for representation). (PTI)

As per an ASI order of April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship at the complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer namaz every Friday.

The bench set April 2 for the regular hearing of the petitions related to the disputed complex. The bench, in its oral remarks, said, “In view of the numerous disputes, we would like to visit the complex and inspect it. We will visit the complex before the next date (April 2).” It, however, clarified that no party involved in the case will be allowed to be present at the site during the visit.