MP home minister to Sabyasachi, Dabur: Don’t insult Hindu traditions again

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday warned designer brand Sabyasachi and consumer goods company Dabur against repeating the mistake of “insulting Hindu religious traditions” or else “direct action” will be taken without warning.

The comments came a day after Sabyasachi on Sunday withdrew its mangalsutra advertisement amid a backlash, saying it was “deeply saddened” that it offended a section of the society. The designer brand faced flak on social media as well as from a section of politicians over the advertisement portraying a woman posing in an intimate position with a man.

The campaign was withdrawn hours after Mishra issued a “24-hour ultimatum” to Sabyasachi to withdraw it or else face statutory action. Mishra called the advertisement an “objectionable and obscene” portrayal of mangalsutra, which is worn by married Hindu women.

Watch: Sabyasachi receives backlash for mangalsutra ad campaign

Mishra told journalists on Monday that after his warning, Sabyasachi withdrew the advertisement. “After the apology, I ended this matter,” said Mishra. He added they would not allow any insult to Hindu religious tradition and faith. “It was for the first time... so, whether it is Sabyasachi or Dabur, we accept that it was a mistake but we would not tolerate recurrence of such things. Next time, we would not warn them but will take direct action.”

Dabur earlier last week apologised and withdrew an advertisement featuring a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth after Mishra criticised it for showing “objectionable content” and warned of action if it was not withdrawn.

Mishra on Monday called Hindu religion a “soft target” while accusing filmmakers and companies of continuously insulting it.

He last week backed Bajrang Dal after it vandalised the set of web series Ashram 3 in Bhopal. Mishra said filmmakers will have to take prior permission for shooting “objectionable scenes” including those that may hurt the “religious sentiments”.