MP man, out of jail, kills teen; locals see him 'eating victim's brain', ‘drinking blood’

A 46-year-old man, who was released from jail a few weeks ago in a case related to the murder of his wife, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy and trying to eat his flesh and drink his blood in Samanna village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said. Police are now trying to find out the reason behind the murder. (PTI/File Photo)

The accused, Gudda Patel, a resident of Samanna village, had earlier been arrested for slitting his wife’s throat a few years ago. He was convicted in that case and was released from jail in January, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Man kills teen, cops to probe claims of eating bran, drinking blood The 16-year-old boy, a resident of Arthkheda village, had come to visit his sister at her house in Samanna village.

While returning on his bike, Patel allegedly attacked him using an iron rod and later struck him with an iron hammer. The teenager died at the spot, city superintendent of police (CSP) told HT.

The police officer further said that villagers claimed they saw Patel trying to eat flesh from the boy’s head and drink blood from his hands after they reached the spot.

“When the villagers heard the screams, they rushed to the spot and found Patel eating flesh from the boy’s head and drinking blood from his hands,” Pandey added.

Villagers attempted to catch the accused, but he threatened them with the hammer. “He had hidden in agricultural land near the village. The villagers chased him and started pelting stones at him. Patel also attacked the villagers with stones,” the officer said.

Police then reached the location and surrounded the field. “After an hour’s effort, police arrested the accused and took him to the police station,” Pandey said.

A relative of the victim’s sister called for the death penalty for Patel, news agency PTI reported.

Police are now trying to find out the reason behind the murder.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar)