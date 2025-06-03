MP objects to removal of Arabic, Mahal under NEP in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep MP M Hamdulla Sayeed has strongly objected to the exclusion of Arabic and Mahal (Divehi) languages from the three language formula under the National Education Policy and the proposed implementation regarding it in a recent order issued by the UT education department. The Lok Sabha MP has sent a letter to UT Administrator Praful K Patel demanding the suspension of the May 14 order and reinstatement of the two languages as optional languages under the three language formula (ANI)

While Arabic is taught in schools as an optional language in all the islands of the UT, Mahal, a dialect of the Maldivian language of Divehi, is spoken and taught exclusively in the island of Minicoy of Lakshadweep.

In his letter, shared with HT, the MP said that Arabic and Mahal are not just academic subjects in Lakshadweep but integral to the ‘cultural identity, community life and early literacy’s of the people of the UT.

While Arabic is the primary language of religious instruction and often the first language that the children of the Muslim majority population read and write in, Mahal is the only indigenous language of the Minicoy island, the MP said in the letter dated May 20.

The education department order added Hindi as the third language and excluded Arabic and Mahal. English and Malayalam are the other two compulsory languages taught in schools.

The MP said that the order was issued after schools were closed for summer vacations and without proper consultations with parents, teachers and other stakeholders.

The changes, he said, would compel students in classes from I to IX to arbitrarily shift to languages they have no functional proficiency in.

There have been massive public protests in UT and especially Minicoy over the education department order.

“The education system in Lakshadweep must not become a vehicle for cultural exclusion or academic disruption,” the MP said in the letter.