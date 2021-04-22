MPs get 2,200 crore for local projects sanctioned or pending before April 2020

Even as the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) is unavailable for lawmakers due to diversion of funds for Covid-19 management, they have just got access to ₹2,200 crore for projects in their constituencies sanctioned or pending before April 2020. According to a circular issued last month, the release of pending instalments for projects sanctioned by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will get first priority.

When India faced the first Covid-19 wave last year, the government, anticipating the requirement of additional funds to fight the pandemic, decided to halt MPLADS for two years. Under this scheme, members of Parliament are entitled to get ₹5 crore annually for projects in their constituencies.

Indian Parliament has 788 members, and they had access to ₹3,940 crore under MPLADS. Members of legislative assemblies, too, get funds from state governments for public projects of their choice.

Also Read | Covid-19 peddled as an excuse to stop protests against agri laws: Farmer leaders

“...pursuant to the implementation of the decision (to stall funds for FY20-21 and FY21-22), the ministry started receiving references from MPs, state nodal departments and district authorities for release of unreleased installments prior to March 31, 2020,” the government said the circular.

During Parliament’s Budget Session this year, opposition parties requested the government to restart MPLADS as it helps build critical infrastructure and ensures public services, particularly in rural India.

Parliamentarians have also had their salaries cut by 30% for one year and the money has been diverted for Covid-19 management. A member of Parliament is entitled to ₹1,00,000 monthly salary but now gets ₹70,000.

The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in September for the new salary structure.