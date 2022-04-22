Home / India News / MSCB, under the scanner of authorities for frauds, has garnered profit: Ajit Pawar
india news

MSCB, under the scanner of authorities for frauds, has garnered profit: Ajit Pawar

MSCB is the apex bank of district cooperative banks and other cooperative financial institutes. It garnered gross profit of Rs1,400 crore and net profit is Rs600 crore this year
Pawar said Vidyadhar Anaskar, appointed as an administrator and working chairman, is doing a good work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pawar said Vidyadhar Anaskar, appointed as an administrator and working chairman, is doing a good work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByAbhay Khiarnar

Nationalist Congress Party leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) that attracted negative publicity few years back has earned gross profit of Rs1,400 crore.

Pawar said, “Many panels were formed to inquire into alleged irregularities related to the bank. Committees related to cooperative department, anti-corruption bureau (ACB), retired judge and other agencies questioned the bank officials but could not prove anything.”

“MSCB is the apex bank of district cooperative banks and other cooperative financial institutes. It garnered gross profit of Rs1,400 crore and net profit is Rs600 crore this year,” he said.

Pawar said Vidyadhar Anaskar, appointed as an administrator and working chairman, is doing a good work.

Anaskar was appointed during the BJP government when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. The MVA government retained his position because of his work efficiency. “We did not bring politics in cooperative banks and kept him on the same post,” Pawar said.

