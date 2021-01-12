MSME ministry secretary takes VRS, sets off buzz over next assignment
IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma of the Gujarat cadre, who headed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ministry as its secretary is learnt to have quit the job having taken voluntary retirement, according to a person aware of the developments.
Sharma is an 1988 batch officer who has worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handled important departments in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
Sharma had also closely worked with the prime minister when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. He had been a part of the chief minister’s office for several years and is known to be one of his trusted officers.
Also Read: PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
“Sharma has taken voluntary retirement effective from Monday,” said a government official when contacted.
It is expected that Sharma may join another top position in the coming days, the person cited above said.
A notification issued by the MSME ministry and seen by HT, said: “Consequent upon acceptance of his request for voluntary retirement by his cadre authority i.e. Government of Gujarat, Arvind Kumar Sharma IAS, secretary, ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises stands voluntarily retired from government service with effect from the afternoon of 11th January, 2021.”
Sharma had been brought by the government to the MSME ministry, which was a move many believed was mainly due to the prime minister’s keenness to strengthen this key department which supports small business and consequently crores of Indians.
“He was an officer who had impressed the prime minister with his ability and also had his trust. His retirement is largely seen as a precursor to a major position in the coming days,” said the first person cited above.
‘Will hold ground in Ladakh for as long as needed’: Gen Naravane on standoff
- Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged.
Nepalese PM’s comment on disputed areas sparks unease along Pithoragarh border
- The Pithoragarh District Magistrate said border patrolling agencies are on alert as always even as the border crossing points remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
Villagers in Uttarakhand ban ‘anti-farmer, pro-farm laws politicians’
- The banners came up a few days after Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had to face the anger of villagers while going to attend a programme on January 5.
