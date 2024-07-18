MT Falcon Prestige: 8 out of 13 Indians rescued from vessel capsized off Oman coast

Eight out of 13 Indian sailors from a Comoros-flagged merchant vessel that capsized off the coast of Oman three days ago have been rescued, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Indian Navy warship INS Teg carrying out a rescue operation after an oil tanker, MT Falcon Prestige, capsized off the coast of Oman. (PTI Photo)

MT Falcon Prestige, which had a total crew of 16, had sent out a distress call at 2200 hours on July 14. It capsized soon after, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Nine crew members – eight Indians and one Sri Lankan – were safely rescued, the people said without giving further details.

“The search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members will continue in the area,” one of the people said.

The Indian embassy in Oman has been in constant touch with Omani authorities ever since Indian authorities received reports of the vessel capsizing.

The search and rescue operations for the seafarers is being coordinated by the Oman Maritime Security Center (OMSC).

Indian Navy vessels also joined the search and rescue operations, the people said.