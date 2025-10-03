Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Mud Volcano in Baratang island of Andamans erupts after 20 years

ByJoydeep Thakur
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 10:08 pm IST

Baratang forest ranger Om Prakash said the mud was thrown at least 10-15 metres into the air. Small eruptions are still continuing, he said

KOLKATA: A mud volcano erupted on the Baratang island in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago on October 2 after a gap of two decades, district officials said on Friday

A Geological Survey of India (GSI) team is likely to visit the site on Monday, district officials said. (Facebook/jessy.johndcruz.5)
A Geological Survey of India (GSI) team is likely to visit the site on Monday, district officials said.

“A mud volcano erupted on Baratang Island after many years. The eruption took place during the day time on Thursday. No one was injured. The location has been cordoned off. We are taking all precautions,” said Nandini Maharaj, deputy commissioner of North and Middle Andaman.

“The eruption took place around 1:30 pm with a huge sound. The mud which came out was thrown at least 10 – 15 metres into the air. Small eruptions are still continuing with a gurgling sound even on Friday,” said Om Prakash, forest ranger of Baratang.

A mud volcano is usually a naturally occurring phenomenon created when a mix of mud, water and gas forms underground and is forced to the surface.

“These small, muddy craters are formed by natural gases released from the decomposition of organic matter deep underground. They represent a dynamic expression of subsurface geological processes and are a rare example of Earth’s hidden activity brought to the surface,” the GSI said in a recent social media post.

An official said the last major mud volcano eruption at Baratang was reported in 2003. “Mud, brine, gas, rock particles and hydrocarbons were ejected. It created a crater with a diameter of nearly 100 metres,” the official said.

Officials said there were at least 11 mud volcanoes in the Andaman group of islands; eight in the Middle Andaman Islands and three in North Andaman Islands.

The mud volcano on Baratang Island is a geo heritage site.Officials said that Baratang is located around 100 km from Port Blair and is a popular tourist destination as there are mangroves, limestone caves and beaches. Around 400 – 500 tourists visit the island during the peak season.

“Tourists were evacuated soon after the eruption. No tourists were allowed to visit the mud volcano on Friday,” said an official.

