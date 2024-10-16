MUDA chief quits citing ‘ill health’ amid land row

K. Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has tendered his resignation, stepping down from his post amid an ongoing Lokayukta investigation into alleged illegal land allotments to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife. Marigowda submitted his resignation on Wednesday after meeting with Urban Development Department Secretary Deepa Cholan at Vikas Soudha. K. Marigowda, chairman of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). (agencies)

His resignation sparked demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party for Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

Marigowda cited health reasons for his resignation, stating that his decision was voluntary and made without external pressure. “I have decided to resign mainly due to health concerns, having suffered two strokes. There was no external pressure on me to step down, nor did the minister force me to resign. It was my voluntary decision,” Marigowda clarified, addressing rumours that his resignation was influenced by the urban development minister.

His resignation comes at a time when Siddaramaiah is under scrutiny due to allegations of illegal land allotments related to MUDA. The Lokayukta is currently investigating these claims, which have sparked political controversy and drawn criticism from both the opposition and factions within the ruling party.

Despite the timing of his resignation, Marigowda maintained his loyalty to Siddaramaiah, asserting that the Chief Minister had no role in any illegal activities. “CM Siddaramaiah has always been my leader, and I have been loyal to him for over 40 years. He has never directed me to engage in any illegal activities, nor did he influence decisions related to land allotments. The truth will emerge from the ongoing investigations,” Marigowda said, standing by Siddaramaiah amidst the growing political pressure.

The MUDA case pertains to a land deal when a 3.16 acre land plot was gifted to Parvathi by her brother, Mallikarjuna Swamy in 2010. MUDA illegally developed the land between 2011-13, following which Parvathi , in 2014, sought compensation. In 2017 MUDA agreed to compensate her and in 2022, she was given 14 plots. The complainants argue were far more valuable than the original land, under MUDA’s 50:50 scheme. After the controversy came to light, Siddaramiah offered to return the 14 plots if his wife was given ₹62 crore as compensation.

The MUDA 50:50 scheme, announced in 2016, entailed offering 50% of the developed sites as compensation to the original land owners. The controversial scheme was scrapped after the scandal broke out this year. The Karnataka government has constituted a one-man commission headed by retired Justice PN Desai to conduct a probe into the alleged scam in MUDA. However, following a petition filed in Karnataka High Court, an FIR was registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The resignation has fuelled speculation in political circles with many interpreting it as a sign of Siddaramaiah’s mounting troubles . The opposition, including BJP leaders, has suggested that Marigowda’s resignation is an implicit admission of the issues plaguing MUDA and called for Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

After the MUDA chairman stepped down from his post on Wednesday, the BJP demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also resign immediately as he is “deeply embroiled” in the land “scam”. “MUDA chairman has tendered his resignation... I call upon Siddaramaiah that if you have the slightest morality left in you, you should step down immediately. You should not wait for today’s sunset,” BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said at a press conference in New Delhi.

He said Marigowda’s resignation and Siddaramaiah’s wife’s “offering” to return the MUDA sites allocated to her make it clear that the chief minister is “deeply involved in the scam from head to toe”.

