Every household in Bengaluru to get Cauvery drinking water from Wednesday, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said a project to provide Cauvery drinking water to every household in Bengaluru would be inaugurated on Wednesday. With operationalisation of the Cauvery Phase-5 project, drinking water will be made available to 50 lakh beneficiaries of 110 villages coming under city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), he said on Tuesday. According to officials, 1,500 million litres per day (MLD) of water are being provided to the city through the previous four phases of the project.(ANI)

According to officials, 1,500 million litres per day (MLD) of water are being provided to the city through the previous four phases of the project. Under the fifth one, 775 MLD will be provided to several key areas, including Yeshwantpur, T Dasarahalli, Mahadevpura, Bengaluru South, Bommanahalli, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

"The countdown to the fulfillment of our commitment to provide Cauvery water to every house in Bengaluru City has started. This project costing ₹4,336 crores is sure to provide comfort to the lives of Bengaloreans," the Chief Minister said in an online post.

The project will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at Thorekadanahalli in Mandya district. "Initiated with the ambition of providing clean drinking water to around 50 lakh people, this project has been implemented very successfully due to the commitment and efficiency of our government," Siddaramaiah added.

Presenting the 2024-25 budget in February this year, the Chief Minister had also said that under the Cauvery Phase-5 project, underground drainage works would be completed by December 2024. As part of the project, 228 km of drainage pipeline would be laid and 13 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) with a capacity to treat 100 MLD of sewage water constructed, he had said.