Muhurat Trading 2025: Why this one-hour Diwali session is significant for traders?

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, not only symbolises new beginnings and prosperity in homes and temples, but also on Dalal Street. The Muhurat Trading session is considered an auspicious start to the Hindu financial year. (PTI)

Every year, India's stock exchanges open for a special one-hour trading session known as Muhurat Trading, a tradition rooted in ancient customs where traders mark Diwali by opening new account books and invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

The concept of Muhurat Trading was first introduced by the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1957 and later adopted by the National Stock Exchange in 1992.

The Muhurat Trading session is considered an auspicious start to the Hindu financial year, and investors across the country participate.

Muhurat Trading 2025 In 2025, Muhurat Trading will take place on Tuesday (October 21), coinciding with Diwali's Lakshmi Puja. While the markets remain closed for regular trading on the festival day, both NSE and BSE open their doors for this one-hour session.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Trading would take place across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB), in the same time slot, according to separate circulars issued by the bourses.

Why Muhurat Trading matters? Historically, Muhurat Trading has often been associated with positive market performances, even in years of broader economic uncertainty.

The new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat (Vikram Samvat 2082) -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

While most trading experts caution against reading too much into short-term movements, many investors see the session as a good or auspicious time to make their first investment of the year.

Financial experts also remind investors that while Muhurat Trading carries emotional and cultural weight, sustained wealth creation depends on long-term strategy, not just auspicious timings.