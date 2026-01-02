‘Mujhe chord do’: Minor boy forced to strip at gunpoint, assaulted by man in Lucknow; police respond
In the video shared on X, a man is seen abusing the victim after forcing him to remove his clothes.
Lucknow police on Friday registered a case after a minor boy was allegedly abducted, confined inside a car and assaulted at gunpoint in the Talkatora area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.
According to the complaint received at Talkatora police station, the boy was held captive and subjected to threats, abuse and physical assault by the accused.
Police said a video linked to the incident has surfaced and is currently under investigation.
In the video shared on X, a man is seen abusing the victim after forcing him to remove his clothes. He also points a firearm at the victim, while another person records the incident.
The clip further shows the minor boy pleading in front of the accused, repeatedly asking to be let go. However, HT.com couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.
In a statement posted on its official X account, Lucknow police said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of law and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
