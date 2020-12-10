e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather

Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather

“Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.(REUTERS)
         

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday became a grandfather after a son was born to his eldest son.

“Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai,” a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019.

Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

“Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani,” the statement said. “The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families.” Both mother and son are doing well, it added.

tags
top news
PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, prayer ends
PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, prayer ends
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In