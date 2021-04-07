IND USA
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is assisted by others during the budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 6, 2020.(Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)
Mulayam Singh's niece joins BJP, to fight next district panchayat elections

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:30 PM IST

Sandhya Yadav, niece of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and she has been given a ticket for the upcoming District Panchayat elections.

The BJP released the list of candidates for the District Panchayat member, in which Sandhya has been nominated from Ghiror, Mainpuri from ward number 18.

Sandhya is the daughter of Mulayam Singh's elder brother Abhairam Yadav and former MP from Badaun Dharmendra Yadav's elder sister.

Sandhya is a former District Panchayat President of Mainpuri. She was made the District Panchayat president by the Samajwadi Party in 2016, but a family quarrel followed.

She seems to have then taken the support of the BJP, which in turn gave her a ticket without delay. Sandhya filed her nomination on Wednesday. The elections will be held in four phases from April 15 to 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

