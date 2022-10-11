Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral updates: Huge crowd gathers in Saifai, top leaders to pay tributes
Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday of multi-organ failure after a prolonged illness.
Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other top leaders will visit Safai in Uttar Pradesh today to pay their respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patron. Mulayam will be remembered as a backward caste leader who championed social justice politics and always stood up for rural people.
Oct 11, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Watch | Mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav kept at Numaish Ground in Safai
Oct 11, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Huge crowd gathers in Safai to pay last respects to Mulayam
A large crowd gathered at the funeral area in Safai to pay their respects to veteran politician Mulayam Siingh Yadav, who died on Monday.
Oct 11, 2022 11:00 AM IST
Former MP CM Kamal Nath and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to attend Mulayam's funeral
All India Congress Committee deputes former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to attend the last rites of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh today.
Oct 11, 2022 10:50 AM IST
PM Modi, UP CM and other top leaders will pay tributes to Mulayam today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other top leaders will attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral in Safai, Uttar Pradesh, to pay their final respects.