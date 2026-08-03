Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats, search ops on

Multiple schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, triggering security checks by Delhi Police.

Authorities said all safety protocols are in place. (Representational Image) (ANI)

Authorities said all safety protocols are in place and no suspicious objects have been found so far, news agency ANI reported.

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The latest threats come just a few days after a similar hoax scare in Haryana. On July 31, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner's office, district courts and several schools received a bomb threat email, prompting evacuation and extensive searches by bomb disposal and dog squads.

Police later declared the threat a hoax after no suspicious objects were found, though an investigation into the source of the email remains underway.

The email had also claimed that the DC office, a school and Haryana courts would be targeted at specific times during the day.

Also Read: 3 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; cops say email mentioned Khalistan

Safety deficiencies in Delhi schools

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{{^usCountry}} As many as 774 schools in Delhi have been found with safety-related deficiencies during a city-wide inspection drive launched under the Child Protection Month initiative, with private schools accounting for the highest number of cases, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as 774 schools in Delhi have been found with safety-related deficiencies during a city-wide inspection drive launched under the Child Protection Month initiative, with private schools accounting for the highest number of cases, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a statement from Lok Nivas, 1,677 schools were inspected between July 13 and 24 using a 'Student Safety Checklist' prepared in line with the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The statement said the schools found deficient have been placed under corrective follow-up.

The inspection drive was launched following directions issued by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a review meeting on July 6, where they called for strict and time-bound implementation of Child Protection Month initiatives across the capital.

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Also Read: Gurugram DC office, district courts receive bomb threat mail: Officials

The exercise covers government, government-aided, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board and private schools.

Of the 1,677 schools inspected so far, 790 were government schools, 812 were private schools and 75 were government-aided schools. Safety deficiencies were found in 270 government schools, 463 private schools and 41 government-aided schools, it stated.

Schools where deficiencies have been identified are being directed to take remedial measures, following which verification will be carried out to ensure compliance rather than treating the exercise as "a one-time formality", it read.

The statement further said the inspection drive will continue until all 5,633 schools in Delhi are covered.

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