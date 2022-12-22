Multiple trains running late as thick fog envelopes north India, check list
The IMD has said in its latest bulletin that the fog situation will continue across north India for the next four to five days due to dip in moisture at Indo-Gangetic plains.
Dense fog continued to engulf several states of north India, disrupting railway and road traffic on Thursday. As many as 20 trains were running late by one to nearly five hours, the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said.
Fog covered Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, visibility dropped below 10 metres this morning.
The IMD said that the Palam and Safdarjung airport in Delhi logged visibility levels of 200 metres at 5.30am. In Punjab, visibility levels stood at zero in Bhatinda at 5.30am, and 50 metres in Amritsar.
Here is the list of trains that are running late owing to dense fog:
1. Katra-Hapa Swaraj Express
2. Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duronto
3. Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express
4. Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi Express
5. Ghazipur-Anand Vihar
6. Katra-New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti
7. Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi
8. Amritsar-Vishakhapatnam Hirakud
9. Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express
10. Lucknow-New Delhi AC
11. Lucknow-New Delhi Mail
12. Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express
13. Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani
14. Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand
15. Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmputra Mail
16. Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express
17. Raxual-Anand vihar T Express
18. Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar S Kranti
19. Raxual-Anand Vihar Suheldev
20. Danapur-Anand Vihar
In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD has predicted the dense fog situation to persist across north India over the next four to five days owing to drop in moisture at Indo-Gangetic plains. In Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, fog will continue for four to five days whereas in Uttar Pradesh, it will stay for another two days.
Dense fog has also been predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and north Rajasthan along with some regions in eastern and northeastern India in night or morning time during the next 24 hours.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)