Multiple trains running late as thick fog envelopes north India, check list

Dense fog continued to engulf several states of north India, disrupting railway and road traffic on Thursday. As many as 20 trains were running late by one to nearly five hours, the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents

Fog covered Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, visibility dropped below 10 metres this morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD said that the Palam and Safdarjung airport in Delhi logged visibility levels of 200 metres at 5.30am. In Punjab, visibility levels stood at zero in Bhatinda at 5.30am, and 50 metres in Amritsar.

Here is the list of trains that are running late owing to dense fog:

1. Katra-Hapa Swaraj Express

2. Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duronto

3. Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express

4. Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi Express

5. Ghazipur-Anand Vihar

6. Katra-New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti

7. Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi

8. Amritsar-Vishakhapatnam Hirakud

9. Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

10. Lucknow-New Delhi AC

11. Lucknow-New Delhi Mail

12. Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express

13. Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani

14. Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand

15. Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmputra Mail

16. Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express

17. Raxual-Anand vihar T Express

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

18. Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar S Kranti

19. Raxual-Anand Vihar Suheldev

20. Danapur-Anand Vihar

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD has predicted the dense fog situation to persist across north India over the next four to five days owing to drop in moisture at Indo-Gangetic plains. In Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, fog will continue for four to five days whereas in Uttar Pradesh, it will stay for another two days.

Dense fog has also been predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and north Rajasthan along with some regions in eastern and northeastern India in night or morning time during the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON