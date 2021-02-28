Maharashtra records 8,293 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai cases again over 1,000
After a slight dip on Saturday, Mumbai again witnessed a rise in the number of fresh infections as the city's daily Covid-19 count was 1,051 on Sunday. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 8,293 fresh cases, in a slight dip from Saturday's 8,623 daily count. Against this rise, 3793 people were discharged on Sunday.
On Saturday, Mumbai's daily count fell to 987. On Thursday and Friday, the count consistently remained above 1,000 with 1,145 and 1,035 cases, respectively. Since the middle of February, the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra became a cause of worry as a steady rise in daily cases has been reported from districts.
There are 12 active containment zones in Mumbai and 133 buildings have been sealed, according to data released by the Bhrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
The Centre on Sunday said, six states, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Among other districts, Pune recorded 790 new cases, Navi Mumbai 153, Thane 211, Amravati 632, Nagpur 796.
Maharashtra's Amravati is under lockdown as the district administration extended restrictions till March 8. On Sunday, the administration in Hingoli in the Marathwada region has decided to impose a curfew in the district from March 1 to 7. Hingoli collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight. Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work, said the order.
These include restrictions on movement between 11 pm and 6 am for non-essential activities, as well as the closure of educational institutions, he said.
The existing restrictions in the Pune district of Maharashtra have been extended till March 14, an official said.
Nashik is blaming private laboratories for the spike in the Covid-19 cases. In a study carried out by local health officials, it has been found that tests conducted in private laboratories are returning positive in far larger numbers than those done by government hospitals. One of the labs thus pulled up has also issued a defamation notice against the district administration and the state chief secretary and health secretary.
Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901
