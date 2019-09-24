e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

Mumbai building collapse: 11-year-old rescued after staircase collapse in Khar west

Officials said the incident took place around 1 pm when the staircase of the building, near Khar Gymkhana, collapsed.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A portion of a five-storey building in Mumbai’s Khar West collapsed on Tuesday.
A portion of a five-storey building in Mumbai’s Khar West collapsed on Tuesday.(Satyabrat Tripathi)
         

An 11-year-old girl who was trapped after a five-storey residential building collapsed in western suburban region of Khar in Mumbai on Tuesday has been rescued after an operation of over two hours. She has been sent to a nearby hospital

Officials said the incident took place around 1 pm when the staircase of the building, near Khar Gymkhana, collapsed.

“No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are underway to clear the debris,” a fire brigade official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, National Disaster Response Force and the police rushed to the spot.

More information awaited.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:31 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiImran KhanDonald TrumpAmy JacksonNeha KakkarWhatsApp UpdateVivo U10 LaunchBank StrikeApple WatchLaal Kaptaan TrailerOnePlus 7TEarthquake in Delhi
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss