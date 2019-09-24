Mumbai building collapse: 11-year-old rescued after staircase collapse in Khar west

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:52 IST

An 11-year-old girl who was trapped after a five-storey residential building collapsed in western suburban region of Khar in Mumbai on Tuesday has been rescued after an operation of over two hours. She has been sent to a nearby hospital

Officials said the incident took place around 1 pm when the staircase of the building, near Khar Gymkhana, collapsed.

“No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are underway to clear the debris,” a fire brigade official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, National Disaster Response Force and the police rushed to the spot.

More information awaited.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:31 IST