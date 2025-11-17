Mumbai CNG pumps see rush, price surge after gas pipeline damage disrupts supply

CNG supply to Mumbai was affected on Sunday afternoon after damage to the main pipeline, Mahanagar Gas (MGL) said. A majority of vehicles in the city, including autorikshaws and taxis, run on compressed natural gas (CNG) supplied by MGL. Companies, including Ola and Uber and some of the buses, also run on CNG. On Monday, long queues were seen on CNG pumps for refuelling after the pipeline damage affected thousands of vehicles( Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

On Monday, long queues were seen on CNG pumps for refuelling after the pipeline damage affected thousands of vehicles, news agency PTI reported.

A representative of a local petrol dealer also told PTI that several pumps in the city have remained shut since morning due to low gas pressure.

What caused the disruption?

According to MGL, a disruption occurred due to the third-party damage in the main gas pipeline of GAIL (Gas Authority of India) inside the RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser) compound. "The gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected," a company statement said.

The statement also said that CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai “may not operate” due to a disruption in gas supply.

Shortage triggered a surge in price

The shortage of CNG also led to a surge in pricing on aggregator platforms like Ola and Uber, HT reported. A trip from Mira Road to BKC, which typically costs ₹400– ₹450, rose to ₹550 and later crossed ₹600 on Sunday.

Low gas supply

The long queues at the pumps were triggered by a log gas supply. Overall, Mumbai has 130 to 140 CNG pumps, including MGL's own facilities. Petrol Dealers Association president Chetan Modi told PTI that many pumps have been non-functional since morning due to low gas supply.

Many CNG pumps in the city have been non-functional since morning due to low gas supply pressure, Petrol Dealers Association (Mumbai) president Chetan Modi told PTI.

Meanwhile, MGL advised its industrial and commercial customers in the affected areas to “switch to alternate fuel.” The company spokesperson said that the network will be normalised once the damage is rectified.

MGL advised its industrial and commercial customers in the affected areas to "switch to alternate fuel".