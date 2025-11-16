CNG supply to Mumbai hit after pipeline damage, set to affect auto, public transport cab services

The CNG supply to areas across Mumbai was affected following damage to a gas pipeline, the Mahangar Gas Limited (MGL) said. Some public transport buses, and a majority of autorickshaws and taxis run on CNG supplied by MGL.(HT Photo/ Anshuman Poyrekar)

The supply was hit after the main gas pipeline of GAIL, inside the RCF compound, sustained damage, thus affecting the gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala.

“Due to third-party damage in the main gas supply pipeline of GAIL (Gas Authority of India) inside RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser) compound, the gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected,” PTI news agency cited the company statement as saying.

Some of the buses under the public transport undertakings of the city, and a majority of autorickshaws and taxis, including the ones associated with cab aggregators like Uber and Ola, run on compressed natural gas supplied by MGL.

CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including the ones specifically catering to public transport undertakings, were hit due to stoppage of gas supply in CGS Wadala and to them.

However, despite the damage, MGL said that it was prioritising and ensuring supply to its piped natural gas (PNG) consumers in residential places without interruptions.

Meanwhile, the industries and commercial enterprises dependent on gas supply were advised to switch to alternate fuel for the time being.

The gas supply was restored to the CNG stations in the evening after the damage was rectified, and the supply across MGL's network is expected to normalise soon.