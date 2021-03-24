Mumbai Covid spike: 432 building sealed, Andheri West emerges as hotspot

Within 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed over 60 buildings in the city as Mumbai on Wednesday recorded the highest-ever spike of 5,185 this year. On Tuesday, the number of buildings sealed was 363, which within a day jumped to 432. However, there has been no increase in the number of containment zones in slums and chawls, proving that the outbreak is mostly concentrated in apartments and post areas.

Mumbai records highest single-day spike of 5,185 Covid-19 cases, active caseload mounts to 30,760

According to the data of the civic authorities, the KW ward which houses Andheri West has the maximum concentration of the new cases and it houses the highest number of sealed buildings. The KW ward has 2,601 active cases, according to the data of March 23, which is the highest in the city. In this ward, 121 buildings are sealed, followed by the MW ward that has 52 sealed buildings.

The civic authorities are sealing buildings if a building has more than five active Covid-19 cases.

As the number of cases in Mumbai saw an unprecedented spike on Wednesday, the civic authorities issued an alert on its social media asking everyone to not drop the guards.

Unlike several other districts of Maharashtra, there is no specific restriction in Mumbai city. The civic authorities have started random antigen testing at crowded places, markets, shopping malls. Hence, the increase in the number of cases can also be attributed to the increased number of testing.

There will be no public, private celebrations of Holi in Mumbai, the BMC has already ruled. As far as lockdown in Mumbai is concerned, the decision rests with the civic authorities which so far ruled out the necessity of imposing a lockdown. Whether tourist spots like Juhu beach, the Gateway of India will be closed for the time being to stop crowding was mulled, but no decision has been taken.