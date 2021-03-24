Mumbai records highest single-day spike of 5,185 Covid-19 cases, active caseload mounts to 30,760

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 5,185 new Covid-19 cases and 2,088 recoveries in last 24 hours, as per the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The active cases tally in the metropolitan has reached 30,760. The city on Wednesday reported six deaths taking the toll to 11,606.

This is the first time that the capital of Maharashtra reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in a single day. Till now the city has been reporting over 3,000 cases on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry announced that a double mutant strain has been found in the country apart from other mutant strains. However, their link with the spike in the cases is yet to be established.

The growth rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai was reported to be 0.79 per cent with an overall recovery rate of 90 per cent.

As the cases in the city reported its all time high since the start of the pandemic the civic body alerted citizens that Covid-19 norms need to followed rigorously.

High Numbers, High Alert!



The number of new cases in the city has crossed the 5000 mark - highest since the start of the pandemic.



Time has come to ensure we all follow COVID-19 prevention norms rigorously and not drop our guards till we achieve #MissionZero #NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 24, 2021

The state of Maharashtra has been the major contributor to the active caseload of the country. The BMC, earlier in the month, said that more than 90 per cent Covid-19 positive patients in the city were reported to be the residents of high-rise buildings, while 10 per cent of the positive cases came from slums and chawls. But the situation has changed as the cases in the city continue to rise.

The active containment zones comprising slums and chawls stand at 39 while the number of sealed buildings in the city now stands at 432, according to the BMC health bulletin.

More than 37.94 lakh tests have been conducted till date to detect the coronavirus disease cases in the city.

The health ministry on Wednesday also said that Maharashtra and Punjab are the states of grave concerns. Maharashtra and its capital have reported a record number of coronavirus cases this month, surpassing their peaks in the previous year.

Nine of the 10 districts with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in India are in Maharashtra, Mumbai is also one of them. According to the health ministry the top 10 districts are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola in Maharashtra and Bengaluru, Urban in Karnataka.