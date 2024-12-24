Mumbai: Fire breaks out at building housing singer Shaan's apartment

A fire broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday at a residential building which reportedly houses singer Shaan's apartment in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Fire tenders had reached the spot and a dousing operation was underway in the wee hours of Tuesday. (X/ANI)

Fire tenders had reached the spot, and a dousing operation was underway. Visuals showed plumes of smoke arising from the window of an apartment.

Further details are awaited.

In an unrelated incident, a fire broke out at a scrap godown in a slum-dominated locality in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted in the godown near Ayyappa temple in Mandala locality around 7pm.

"There is no report of injuries," a Mumbai civic body official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles were conducting fire-fighting operations.

Recent high-rise fire in Mumbai

In another high-rise fire in Mumbai, four persons – a female firefighter and three residents – sustained injuries after a blaze broke out in a 22-storey building in south Mumbai on November 27.

Multiple blasts were heard from the residential building, "Ansari Heights", in the Dongri area during the firefighting operation. The exact cause of the fire was under investigation, but a gas cylinder blast in a flat on the 14th floor was suspected to have triggered it, which soon spread to lower and upper levels of the building.

A civic official said 27 residents were stranded on the building's terrace, where the fire was reported at around 1.10 pm, after they could not find a way to escape as the entire staircase was smoke-logged. After the blaze was extinguished at around 5pm, they were rescued from the terrace.

Three women residents of the building, were also injured in the blaze. Firefighter Jamdade and Nasir Ansari, who suffered 15 per cent burn injuries, were admitted to Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital in Byculla, where their condition was listed as stable, an official had said.

Samin Ansari, who sustained 22 per cent burns, was admitted to the Byculla-based Masina Hospital, while Sana Ansari, who suffered minor injuries, was discharged from the nearby Noor Hospital after treatment, said the official.

The blaze erupted at 8.42 am in a flat on the sixth floor of the 'Chinchan' building and was doused by around 9 am, officials said, adding no one was injured in the fire, whose cause was not yet known.