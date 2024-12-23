Fire breaks out in Mumbai godown; 8 fire tenders and water tankers at spot

A fire erupted at a scrap godown in the Mandala scrapyard area of Mankhurd, Mumbai on Monday evening. The Mumbai fire brigade reported that the fire erupted on Monday evening(Raju Shinde/HT)

Eight fire tenders and eight water tankers have been dispatched to the scene, ANI reported.

"There is no report of injuries," a Mumbai civic body official told PTI, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations. Personnel of Mumbai Police and civic staff are also mobilised at the spot.

The fire at Mankhurd godown erupted days after blaze at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai's upscale Worli area on December 15. According to MFB, the fire was reported at around 11.39 am and no one has been injured so far.

The fire reportedly originated from the second floor of the seven-floor commercial building, the officials said.



On December 13, an empty coach undergoing routine maintenance caught fire at a workshop of the Western Railway in Lower Parel area, PTI reported.



The incident took place in the `non-passenger' area (where passengers can not enter) inside the maintenance depot around 6.45 pm.

"There was no injury or harm of any kind to any staff. No other coach was affected," a WR spokesperson said, adding that train traffic too remained unaffected. Two fire tenders of Mumbai Fire Brigade doused the fire, he added.

Nov 27: 4 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire

On November 27, four persons-- a woman firefighter and three residents, sustained injuries in a blaze that broke out in a 22-storey building in south Mumbai, PTI quoted civic officials.



Multiple blasts were heard from the residential building, "Ansari Heights", in the Dongri area during the firefighting operation. A Fire Brigade official said the exact cause of the fire was under investigation, but a gas cylinder blast in a flat on the 14th floor could have triggered the blaze, which soon spread to lower and upper levels of the building.



A civic official said 27 residents were stranded on the terrace of the building, where the fire was reported at around 1.10 pm, after they did not find way to escape as the entire staircase was smoke-logged.