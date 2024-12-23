Noida: Massive fire engulfs Sector 65 factory, no casualties

A major fire broke out in a three-storey factory in Noida’s Sector 65 on Sunday morning, gutting newly delivered electrical equipment stored in the basement but causing no casualties, fire officials said. The incident took place around 8am in a factory manufacturing printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies, and the blaze was brought under control after three hours of extensive firefighting. Initially, three fire engines were sent, but as the fire spread rapidly, 17 fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

”On Sunday, around 8am, the fire control room was alerted by locals about a fire at a PCB assembly factory in Block A, Sector 63,” said Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer (CFO) Pradeep Chaubey.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters from the nearest station were dispatched. “Initially, three fire engines were sent, but as the fire spread rapidly, 17 fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze,” Chaubey added.

According to fire officials, the fire reportedly originated in the basement of the factory, which was closed for the weekend and unoccupied at the time. The basement housed newly delivered electrical equipment intended for PCB manufacturing. “On Saturday, some electrical equipment was delivered to the factory. It is suspected that a short circuit in a battery caused the fire,” said Chaubey.

While the basement was entirely gutted, firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to the upper three floors of the factory. “After three hours of continuous efforts, the fire was controlled, and firefighters entered the premises to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Chaubey said.

An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing, with officials focusing on the electrical equipment stored in the basement.