Karnataka: Cylinder blast in Hubballi injures 9 devotees planning Sabarimala trip

Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa sustained serious burn injuries due to a LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple in Karnataka's Hubballi, police said on Monday, adding that the injured were sleeping when the incident happened on Sunday night. Crowd of devotees at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta. (PTI/File)

According to police, the incident occurred at Sainagar in the city.

The devotees were sleeping in the temple room when the tragedy took place, news agency PTI quoted a police source as saying.

All nine injured were immediately admitted to KIMS Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical, police sources said.

Police suspect that the devotees did not turn off the cylinder knob properly after cooking food, resulting in the blast.

The devotees were planning a trip to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

Lord Ayyappa's procession

The annual ceremonial procession carrying the 'Thanka Anki,' the sacred golden attire of Lord Ayyappa, began its journey to the Sabarimala temple from Aranmula on Sunday.

Hundreds of devotees and officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) participated in the event, which commenced at the Parthasarathy temple in Aranmula.

Weighing 453 sovereigns, the 'Thanka Anki' was a gift to Lord Ayyappa from the Travancore royal family in the 1970s.

The attire is kept at the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple and is ceremonially transported to the hill shrine during the 'mandalam-makaravilakku' pilgrimage season.

Devotees sang hymns and chanted "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" as the sacred attire was placed on a vehicle adorned with flowers for the procession.

TDB President PS Prasanth was among those present at the event.

The 'Thanka Anki' procession began from the Parthasarathy temple. After receiving receptions at 74 temples en route, it will reach Sabarimala by December 25, PTI quoted Prasanth as saying.

Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan will welcome the procession at Pamba in the afternoon on December 25, he said.

The temple authorities at Sabarimala sannidhanam will accord it a grand reception in the evening.

The sacred attire will be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa before the 'arathi' on December 25 evening.

The auspicious mandala puja will take place on December 26 at Sabarimala, marking the conclusion of the first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced restrictions in Sabarimala on December 25 and 26 to manage the crowds ahead of the 'Thanka Anki' procession's arrival and the mandala puja.

Virtual queue bookings will be capped at 50,000–60,000 with spot bookings limited to 5,000 according to a statement by District Collector S Prem Krishnan on Sunday.

Entry through the traditional forest path from Pamba will be restricted from the afternoon of December 25. However, these restrictions will be lifted, and devotees will be permitted to trek to 'sannidhanam' freely after 5 pm on the same day, the collector added.

(With PTI inputs)