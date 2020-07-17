e-paper
Mumbai: Guard posted at Mankhurd children home dies of Covid-19, sets panic among children

Mumbai: Guard posted at Mankhurd children home dies of Covid-19, sets panic among children

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:37 IST
Mumbai: A security guard, posted at a children’s home in Mankhurd, died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday evening after he had tested positive in early July, triggering panic among 130 young inmates of the Maharashtra government-run institution.

“The guard was on leave for the past 13 days. Initially, he was treated at a private hospital, but was later shifted to Sion Hospital. He died of Covid-19 on Thursday evening. He had a medical condition, as he had undergone a bypass surgery around seven years ago,” said Tanaji Pol, superintendent of the children’s home.

The home is run by the Children’s Aid Society and comes under the Maharashtra government’s women and child development department.

The facility has a sprawling campus, including a staff colony on its premises.

Earlier, three staff members, including the guard, had tested Covid-19 positive, said an official.

The home houses 130 children, who have been rescued by the police or non-governmental organisatons (NGOs) from various factories indulging in child labour, or are victims of child trafficking rackets. Some of the inmates are street urchins and runaway kids.

“The children are panic-stricken and anxious after they came to know about the guard’s death,” said the official.

However, Pol maintained that there was no cause for concern.

“The children are safe and they need not worry, as the deceased guard didn’t come to work for the past 13 days. We are taking all precautions for the kids’ safety,” he added.

