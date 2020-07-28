e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across seven locations

Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across seven locations

Mumbai Police’s traffic department said waterlogging has been reported from Worli Naka and Rakhangi Worli.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:04 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Traffic jam on Vashi creek bridge during unlock 2, in Navi Mumbai on July 28, 2020.
Traffic jam on Vashi creek bridge during unlock 2, in Navi Mumbai on July 28, 2020. (PTI)
         

Traffic movement across Mumbai has been severely disrupted because of waterlogging following heavy rains that lashed the city on Tuesday morning.

“The traffic movement has been crippled across seven locations in the city,” said Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (Joint CP), (traffic), Mumbai Police.

Also read: Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years

Mumbai Police’s traffic department said waterlogging has been reported from Worli Naka and Rakhangi Worli. While Sardar Hotel, Lalbaug; Mumbai Central; Mahalakshmi temple; Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Worli, are under a foot of water, leading to traffic disruption.

Waterlogging near Byculla police station and Hindmata slip road, a low-lying area, has led to the diversion of traffic at these busy areas in the heart of the city, officials said.

tags
top news
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
EC’s rare reprimand for Kashmir Lt Guv over remarks on timing of elections
EC’s rare reprimand for Kashmir Lt Guv over remarks on timing of elections
ED raids GVK Group offices in connection with Mumbai airport scam
ED raids GVK Group offices in connection with Mumbai airport scam
Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across the city
Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across the city
Two men, who stole 100kg butter, cheese from popular pav bhaji joint, arrested
Two men, who stole 100kg butter, cheese from popular pav bhaji joint, arrested
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In