Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1
Railways minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to Mumbai people to not rush to local trains flouting timing restrictions and Covid-19 guidelines, as the Western Railway and the Central Railway are gearing up to welcome more passengers, for the first time after the services were shut in March 2020, following the national lockdown.
To avoid crowding, peak hours of 7am to 12 noon and 4pm to 9pm — the time slots when people go to their workplaces and return — remain restricted only for emergency staff. The time restriction is such that it won't increase the footfall astronomically, but the authorities are working to open more entry and exit points, ticket booking counters. "Our staff will be available to regulate crowd," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway told ANI.
From January 29, the railways have been running 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic numbers.
After Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the resumption of Mumbai local services to the general public, railways minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and urged commuters to abide by all guidelines. "If you remain safe, your co-passengers will also remain safe," the minister wrote.
Since lakhs of passengers travel by Mumbai locals every day, the government took time to reopen its services. The Maharashtra government has chosen to bide its time to implement the Centre's unlock guidelines. Despite the pressure, the government for Covid-19 situation in the state to better before reopening temples, schools and now local trains.
