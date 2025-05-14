Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai man arrested with drugs worth 6 crore; cops find mephedrone, corex etc

PTI |
May 14, 2025 04:30 PM IST

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Police have seized various narcotic drugs collectively worth more than 6 crore from a house in Govandi area of Mumbai, and arrested its resident, an official said on Wednesday. 

The seizure was made on Tuesday night, following which the 23-year-old accused, identified as Salman Shaikh, was arrested. (REUTERS file)
The seizure was made on Tuesday night, following which the 23-year-old accused, identified as Salman Shaikh, was arrested. (REUTERS file)

The seizure was made on Tuesday night, following which the 23-year-old accused, identified as Salman Shaikh, was arrested, he said. 

"Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Shaikh's house. During the operation, three kilograms of mephedrone or MD drug worth 6 crore, 12 kilograms of ganja valued at 2.40 lakh, 36 bottles of codeine phosphate (Corex) of 18,000 and 1.30 lakh cash - collectively worth 6,03, 88,000, were recovered from there," the official of Shivaji Nagar police station said. 

Accused Shaikh was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. The police are trying to find out from where he sourced all these drugs, he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mumbai man arrested with drugs worth 6 crore; cops find mephedrone, corex etc
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On