Mumbai man arrested with drugs worth 6 crore; cops find mephedrone, corex etc

Police have seized various narcotic drugs collectively worth more than ₹6 crore from a house in Govandi area of Mumbai, and arrested its resident, an official said on Wednesday. The seizure was made on Tuesday night, following which the 23-year-old accused, identified as Salman Shaikh, was arrested. (REUTERS file)

The seizure was made on Tuesday night, following which the 23-year-old accused, identified as Salman Shaikh, was arrested, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Shaikh's house. During the operation, three kilograms of mephedrone or MD drug worth ₹6 crore, 12 kilograms of ganja valued at ₹2.40 lakh, 36 bottles of codeine phosphate (Corex) of ₹18,000 and ₹1.30 lakh cash - collectively worth ₹6,03, 88,000, were recovered from there," the official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Accused Shaikh was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. The police are trying to find out from where he sourced all these drugs, he said.