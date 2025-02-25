Mumbai: Man jumps off Mantralaya building, safety net saves him | On cam

A man was seen jumping off the Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, on Tuesday and landing on the safety net of the high-security building in a dramatic incident. Officials said he appeared to be protesting against the state government over an unspecified issue. Videos showed the man lying on the safety net, with Mumbai Police rescuing him and escorting him back inside the building.(PTI)

According to initial reports from news agency PTI, the man landed on the safety net on the first floor of the Mantralaya building around 4 pm. Police personnel quickly intervened, bringing him to safety before taking him to the Marine Drive police station for questioning.

Videos shared by PTI and ANI showed the man lying on the safety net, with Mumbai Police rescuing him and escorting him back inside the building.

The safety nets at Mantralaya were installed as a preventive measure to deter suicide attempts. According to an NDTV report, officials said that the man was carrying pamphlets related to a property dispute in Nashik. Police are investigating the motive behind his actions, noting that the pamphlets also contained the slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution).

Similar incident

In October last year, a similar incident occurred when several tribal MLAs, led by Maharashtra assembly deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal, jumped from the third floor of the Maharashtra Mantralaya onto a safety net. They were protesting against the Dhangar community’s demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Caste category.

The legislators landed on the second-floor safety net of the Mantralaya quadrangle, threatening to stage a sit-in protest. They were demanding a meeting with the then chief minister Eknath Shinde to discuss their long-standing concerns.

The safety net, installed between the first and second floors of Mantralaya in 2018, was introduced after a series of suicide attempts. That year, two people died by suicide, while two others survived similar attempts within a month. One such case involved 45-year-old murder convict Harshal Raote, who jumped from the fifth floor after failing to secure a parole extension. At the time, opposition leaders had criticized the security arrangements, calling Mantralaya a "suicide point" and demanding stricter safety measures.