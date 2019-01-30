Suspecting infidelity, man enters wife’s office, stabs her 15 times: Police

The Bhayander police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in her office on Tuesday morning. After committing the crime, the man, Kumar Bhoir, surrendered to the police.

According to the police, Kumar had suspected his wife Veena, 35, of having an extra-marital affair because of which they used to have frequent fights. Fed up with this, Veena had left their house on January 2 without informing Kumar after which he had registered a missing complaint, said RK Jadhav, senior inspector, Bhayander police.

On Tuesday morning, Kumar went to Veena’s office in Venkatesh Apartment, Bhayander (West), said Jadhav. Veena had just turned on her office computer when Kumar went up to her and asked her to talk to him. The couple then went to the lobby of the office and soon started arguing. “Kumar then took out a knife and stabbed Veena 15 times and then fled the spot,” said Jadhav.

Locals then rushed Veena to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead, said Jadhav. “Meanwhile, Kumar came to us and surrendered. We have also seized the knife used by Kumar, which he had brought along,” said Jadhav.

The police then arrested Kumar for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. “He will be produced before the Thane court on Wednesday. It seems Kumar suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and therefore murdered her. We are, however, investigating all possible angles,” said Jadhav.

