Mumbai mayor Live updates: BJP has no complete mandate, says Uddhav Sena amid suspense

Even though the numbers are in the Mahayuti's favour, the tables could easily turn even if a few corporators decide to switch sides. With poaching attempt speculation are doing the rounds, the Shinde Sena recently shifted its newly-elected corporators to a hotel in Bandra.

Here are some top developments on the Mumbai mayor vote:

BMC corporator will be from Mahayuti, says Shinde: Amid suspense over who would become the mayor of Mumbai, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the post would surely be held by a Mahayuti corporator. However, he didn't specify if the person would be from Shiv Sena or BJP.

How do numbers stack up in BMC? To form a majority and elect the mayor of Mumbai, a party or alliance needs at least 114 seats in the BMC. While the Mahayuti has crossed that mark, the margins are narrow, with the BJP tally at 89 and Shiv Sena at 29.

Mumbai mayor election process: Once a party or alliance forms a majority in the BMC, the elected corporators collectively decide who will hold the mayor post. The process is similar to that by which the prime minister or the chief ministers are elected from the elected members of the concerned legislature.

Who was the last Mumbai mayor? Before 2026, the last BMC elections took place in 2017. The last person to hold the post of Mumbai mayor was the undivided Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar, who held the position from November 22, 2019, till March 8, 2022.

Thackeray dominance of BMC ends: After the BMC election results were declared last week, the BJP emerged victorious, snatching control of the civic body from the undivided Shiv Sena (before Uddhav and Shinde factions split up), which held sway in the BMC for more than 25 years.