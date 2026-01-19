Mumbai mayor Live updates: BJP has no complete mandate, says Uddhav Sena amid suspense
Mumbai mayor Live updates: The BJP wrested control of India's richest civic body from the undivided Shiv Sena last week, winning 89 seats in the 227-member BMC. The BJP and its ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena together take the tally to 118, barely crossing the 114-majority mark.
- 6 Mins agoUddhav Sena says BJP doesn't have complete mandate amid BMC suspense
- 17 Mins agoWhich party won how many seats in the BMC polls?
- 22 Mins agoHow do numbers stack up at Mumbai BMC?
- 30 Mins agoWho will be BMC mayor? Suspense continues amid poaching fears
Mumbai mayor Live Updates: While the results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls have been out for some time now, the suspense over who will become the new mayor of Mumbai still continues. The BJP wrested control of India's richest civic body from the undivided Shiv Sena last week, winning 89 seats in the 227-member BMC. The BJP and its ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena together take the tally to 118, barely crossing the 114-majority mark....Read More
Even though the numbers are in the Mahayuti's favour, the tables could easily turn even if a few corporators decide to switch sides. With poaching attempt speculation are doing the rounds, the Shinde Sena recently shifted its newly-elected corporators to a hotel in Bandra.
Here are some top developments on the Mumbai mayor vote:
BMC corporator will be from Mahayuti, says Shinde: Amid suspense over who would become the mayor of Mumbai, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the post would surely be held by a Mahayuti corporator. However, he didn't specify if the person would be from Shiv Sena or BJP.
How do numbers stack up in BMC? To form a majority and elect the mayor of Mumbai, a party or alliance needs at least 114 seats in the BMC. While the Mahayuti has crossed that mark, the margins are narrow, with the BJP tally at 89 and Shiv Sena at 29.
Mumbai mayor election process: Once a party or alliance forms a majority in the BMC, the elected corporators collectively decide who will hold the mayor post. The process is similar to that by which the prime minister or the chief ministers are elected from the elected members of the concerned legislature.
Who was the last Mumbai mayor? Before 2026, the last BMC elections took place in 2017. The last person to hold the post of Mumbai mayor was the undivided Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar, who held the position from November 22, 2019, till March 8, 2022.
Thackeray dominance of BMC ends: After the BMC election results were declared last week, the BJP emerged victorious, snatching control of the civic body from the undivided Shiv Sena (before Uddhav and Shinde factions split up), which held sway in the BMC for more than 25 years.
