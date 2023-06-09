Mumbai murder victim was abandoned by father; accused Manoj Sane arranged her job

As new details about the past of Saraswati Vaidya and Manoj Sane emerge days after mutilated, boiled, roasted remains of Saraswati's body parts were found in the couple's Mira Road flat in Mumbai, police claimed Saraswati and her three sisters were abandoned at childhood by their father after their mother's death. Saraswati studied up to class 10 at an orphanage in Ahmednagar district and then dropped out. She came to Mumbai to live with her relatives after turning 18 and then she met Manoj Sane at his ration shop. Manoj arranged for a sales job for Saraswati. Read | Mumbai Mira Road murder accused claims to be HIV+, says Saraswati was possessive: Report

Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya got married at a temple, Saraswati's sisters confirmed to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj Sane, a 56-year-old man, has been arrested on charges of killing 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, though Manoj has not admitted to the crime. He claimed Saraswati consumed poison and died which scared him. He wanted to get rid of her body and hence brought a tree cutter and chopped up the body before boiling and roasting the body parts. He planned to take his own life after disposing of Saraswati's body, he said. The suicide claim was also being probed while the motive behind the suspected murder was not clear. The couple used to fight a lot, reports said while Manoj Sane said Sarawasti was possessive about him and used to suspect him. Read | ‘Decided to end life...no regrets’: What accused live-in partner told police about Mumbai horror

Who is Saraswati Vaidya, the victim of the Mira Road murder?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not much was known about the 32-year-old woman whose severed feet were about to be boiled when cops broke in the Mira Road flat on Wednesday evening -- until her three sisters came to the police station on Friday. Saraswati grew up at an orphanage after her father abandoned all the sisters. She planned to clear Class 10 examination and Manoj claimed he was teaching her maths. A board with Math equations written on it has been found at their flat.

Saraswati worked as a salesperson - a job that Manoj arranged for her. It is not known whether she was still doing the job. At the orphanage, she told she was staying with her uncle who was a clothes merchant.

Who is Manoj Sane, the accused of the Mira Road murder?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

56-year-old Manoj Sane worked at a ration shop where he first met Saraswati. Though he had an industrial training certificate, he said he did not get any decent job and continued to work at the ration shop. Manoj told police he had a major accident for which he was under a long treatment and during that time he contracted HIV. Since he was found HIV positive in 2008, he was on medication and never had any physical relationship with Saraswati who, as Manoj claimed, was like her daughter.

Some of Manoj's relatives were in Mumbai's Borivali but Manoj was not in touch with them.

Manoj and Saraswati married at temple, did not reveal because of age gap

Police on Friday said Manoj and Saraswati were not live-in partners and got married at a temple, Saraswati's sisters were aware. They did not disclose about the wedding because of the huge age difference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.