Mumbai police cash in on viral ‘If You Don’t Love Me’ memes, Twitter is impressed

Trust Mumbai Police to come up with creative online antics to drive home an important message. From references to popular TV series and movies to tweets loaded with pun and humour, they have done it all.

This time Mumbai Police’s social media team cashed in on the viral ‘If You Don’t Love Me At My’ memes and Twitter could not help applauding their creativity.

The ‘If You Don’t Love Me At My’ are the latest memes that have taken over the internet by storm.

The phrase seems to be inspired from the simple idea of self-care, as the Vogue explains, “We’ve all lived through both high times and some very low ones, but that we all deserve to be loved”. And, there are many variations of the meme doing rounds on social media.

Mumbai Police tweeted two images -- one showing a traffic constable issuing a challan and the other a policeman controlling traffic in the pouring rain.

The idea behind the witty tweet was to drive home the point that if people don’t like being pulled up for breaking traffic rules then they don’t deserve the policemen and women, who keep working in the most difficult of situations to serve them.

The tweet has garnered more than 2,000 retweets and 4,000 likes within hours.

“As a Mumbaikar I am proud of you. I may have grudges with you but it is you who make my Mumbai safe and peaceful. You are the best!” wrote a user.

“Hahaha, now Mumbai police tweets are also becoming so trendy. Well done on this one,” said another.

Since making their social media debut in 2015, the department has managed to catch people’s attention with their sassy tweets. With more than four million followers and counting, they are clearly one of the most popular Twitter handles.

